Raghopur Election Results 2025 LIVE: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Looks To Hold On To Bastion

The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election results will be declared today, with counting set to begin at 8:00 a.m.

Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur against NDA’s Satish Kumar (BJP) and Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Kumar. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the Election Commission releases the Bihar Election results.