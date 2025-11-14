Raghopur Election Results 2025 LIVE: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Looks To Hold On To Bastion

Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Raghopur Election Results 2025 LIVE: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Looks To Hold On To Bastion
Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur against NDA’s Satish Kumar (BJP) and Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Kumar.

The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election results will be declared today, with counting set to begin at 8:00 a.m. Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur against NDA’s Satish Kumar (BJP) and Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Kumar. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the Election Commission releases the Bihar Election results.
