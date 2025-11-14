Prashant Kishor's 'Quit Politics' Video Surfaces As Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Wins Over 3X His Projection

Prashant Kishor's comments on quitting politics if Janata Dal (United) won more than 25 seats are making rounds on social media.

The campaigner-turned politician had made strong claims on Bihar's political climate changing in the 2025 assembly elections and said that JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will cease to be the Chief Minister, and also promised that he would quit politics if the party bagged more than 25 seats.

His comments are garnering a lot of attention across media and the internet in the backdrop of National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) projected clean sweep victory in the elections.

The alliance is in lead with 208 seats, with a close contest between the BJP and JD(U) to emerge as the single largest party. BJP already has a lead of 94 seats followed by JD(U) with a lead of 84 seats.

Kishor had predicted that JD(U)'s tally will trim further after it dipped in the 2020 elections to 43 from 71 in the 2015, instead the tally has doubled in the 2025 elections.

On the other hand, Kishor's own electoral debut has flopped terribly with Jan Suraaj Party struggling to bag even one seat in the state. As of 4:15 p.m. the party has managed to gain no leads in any of the constituencies.

Kishor's remarks on the NDA, and specifically JD(U) at this juncture, seem to have welded into a looking glass for his own political fate in the state.

His campaign, focused on issues such as education, unemployment and migration (“palayan”), shaped much of the state’s political conversation in 2025, giving both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan uncomfortable moments during the campaign phase.

Popularly known as a master poll strategist, Kishor has been an architect for of several major electoral victories across India, which is what made him and his maiden attempt at contesting as one of the most talked about topics this election.