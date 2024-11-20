Polling Begins In Kerala's Palakkad Constituency

Voting in the by-poll for the Palakkad Assembly constituency in Kerala commenced at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

People began arriving early in the morning at the 184 polling booths across the constituency, which has over 1.9 lakh voters who will cast their votes to elect a representative from among 10 candidates.

Among the 10, the key contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil (Congress-led UDF), C. Krishnakumar (BJP-led NDA), and P. Sarin (CPI(M)-led LDF).