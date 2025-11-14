Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Siwan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary Leads Against BJP's Mangal Pandey
ADVERTISEMENT

Siwan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary Leads Against BJP's Mangal Pandey

Welcome to the live coverage of the Siwan assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.

14 Nov 2025, 09:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Awadh Bihari Choudhary vs Mangal Pandey — Who's Winning Siwan? (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Awadh Bihari Choudhary vs Mangal Pandey — Who's Winning Siwan? (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Counting is underway on Friday for the Siwan seat where Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal is facing Mangal Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Catch all the live updates here of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 for Siwan.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Live Vote Counting

Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting Trends

The RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary takes early slim lead of 191 against the BJP's Mangal Pandey after round 1.


Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting In Progress

EVM counting starts.


Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: 2020 Assembly Polls

In the last assembly election, the RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary won with 45% of the votes polled, defeating the BJP's Om Prakash Yadav.


Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the JDU's Vijay Lalkshmi Kushwaha had led from the segment.


Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Past Polls

Awadh Bihari Choudhary had won from the seat six times earlier, while the BJP had won it in 2025, 2010 and 2015.









Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT