Siwan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary Leads Against BJP's Mangal Pandey
Welcome to the live coverage of the Siwan assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.
Counting is underway on Friday for the Siwan seat where Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal is facing Mangal Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Catch all the live updates here of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 for Siwan.
Live Vote Counting
Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting Trends
The RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary takes early slim lead of 191 against the BJP's Mangal Pandey after round 1.
Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting In Progress
EVM counting starts.
Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: 2020 Assembly Polls
In the last assembly election, the RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary won with 45% of the votes polled, defeating the BJP's Om Prakash Yadav.
Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the JDU's Vijay Lalkshmi Kushwaha had led from the segment.
Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Past Polls
Awadh Bihari Choudhary had won from the seat six times earlier, while the BJP had won it in 2025, 2010 and 2015.
