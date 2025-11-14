Katihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tarkishore Prasad vs Saurav Agarwal — Who's Winning?

Katihar: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Bihar, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Counting will be underway on Friday for the Katihar seat in Bihar where four-time MLA Tarkishore Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing Saurav Kumar Agarwal of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. Catch all the live updates here of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 for Katihar.
Katihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates
Elections to the 121 seats of the 243-member assembly were held on Nov. 6, while the remaining 122 constituencies went to polls on Nov. 11. A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in the Bihar polls.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Katihar assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.