Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Katihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tarkishore Prasad vs Saurav Agarwal — Who's Winning?
ADVERTISEMENT

Katihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tarkishore Prasad vs Saurav Agarwal — Who's Winning?

Welcome to the live coverage of the Katihar assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.

14 Nov 2025, 07:36 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Katihar: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Bihar, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Katihar: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Bihar, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Counting will be underway on Friday for the Katihar seat in Bihar where four-time MLA Tarkishore Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing Saurav Kumar Agarwal of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. Catch all the live updates here of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 for Katihar.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Katihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates

Elections to the 121 seats of the 243-member assembly were held on Nov. 6, while the remaining 122 constituencies went to polls on Nov. 11. A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in the Bihar polls.


Katihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates

Welcome to the live coverage of the Katihar assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.


Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT