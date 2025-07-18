PM Modi Unveils Rs 7,200 Crore Development Push In Bihar Ahead Of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a slew of development initiatives worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar’s East Champaran district, ahead of soon to be held polls in the state.

The projects span across railways, highways, fisheries, and technology, and are aimed at accelerating Bihar’s transformation into a “Viksit Bharat” contributor.

Addressing a gathering in Motihari, the district headquarters, Modi said the region is poised for rapid growth. “Motihari will be like Mumbai, Patna like Pune, and Jaipalpur like Jaipur. Opportunities will flourish across Bihar just as they do in India’s leading cities,” he declared, adding that the double-engine government at the Centre and state is driving development at an unprecedented pace.