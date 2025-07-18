PM Modi Unveils Rs 7,200 Crore Development Push In Bihar Ahead Of Polls
The projects span across railways, highways, fisheries, and technology, and are aimed at accelerating Bihar’s transformation into a “Viksit Bharat” contributor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a slew of development initiatives worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar’s East Champaran district, ahead of soon to be held polls in the state.
Addressing a gathering in Motihari, the district headquarters, Modi said the region is poised for rapid growth. “Motihari will be like Mumbai, Patna like Pune, and Jaipalpur like Jaipur. Opportunities will flourish across Bihar just as they do in India’s leading cities,” he declared, adding that the double-engine government at the Centre and state is driving development at an unprecedented pace.
Among the key highlights was the launch of four Amrit Bharat trains connecting Patna, Motihari, Darbhanga, and Malda Town to major cities like Delhi and Lucknow. Modi also laid the foundation for critical railway infrastructure, including automatic signalling systems and doubling of key rail lines, part of a Rs 580 crore investment.
Modi also said, "I congratulate the people of the Bihar for all these developmental projects"
The Prime Minister inaugurated a new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility in Darbhanga and an incubation centre in Patna to support IT and startup ecosystems. He also laid the foundation for the four-laning of the Ara bypass on NH-319, aimed at improving regional connectivity and reducing travel time.