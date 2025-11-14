Patepur Election Results 2025: BJP's Lakhendra Raushan Vs BSP's Mira Devi — Who's Winning
BJP is engaged in fights with BSP, Jan Suraaj Party to capture power in Patepur.
Patepur is one of 121 constituencies which went into poll on Nov 6. The main political parties fighting here for power is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD).
The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Lakhendra Raushan from BJP. He won the seat for 86,509 votes against and with 14.58% margin. He defeated Shiv Chandra Ram from RJD to capture power in the Patepur seat. Ram won 60,670 votes.
Other runner-ups were mostly independent candidates: Surendra Kumar Paswan, Sanjay Ram, and Sanjay Rajak.
The unique thing about Patepur seat is that no party other than Janata Dal held power for more than five years.
This year, against BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party, Jan Suraaj Party, Janshakti Janta Dal are fighting for Patepur. From BSP, Mira Devi, Rina Kumari from Janshakti Janta Dal, and Dasai Chaudhary from Jan Suraaj Party have joined the fight against Raushan.
Patepur falls under the Lok Sabha constituency, Ujiarpur. It comprised of Patepur community development block; Mansinghpur Bijhrauli, Kumar Bajitpur, Raghopur Narsanda, Adalpur, Naree Khurd and Laxmipur Barbatta gram panchayats of Jandaha community development block, as per data in Wikipedia.
The assembly constituency came into existence in 1951, and since then it went into poll for many times.
Around 370,212 people live in Patepur, according to 2011 census. the average sex ratio is 921 in the block. The literacy rate is 42.74%.