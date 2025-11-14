Patepur Election Results 2025: BJP's Lakhendra Raushan Vs BSP's Mira Devi — Who's Winning

Patepur is one of 121 constituencies which went into poll on Nov 6. The main political parties fighting here for power is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD).

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Lakhendra Raushan from BJP. He won the seat for 86,509 votes against and with 14.58% margin. He defeated Shiv Chandra Ram from RJD to capture power in the Patepur seat. Ram won 60,670 votes.

Other runner-ups were mostly independent candidates: Surendra Kumar Paswan, Sanjay Ram, and Sanjay Rajak.

The unique thing about Patepur seat is that no party other than Janata Dal held power for more than five years.

This year, against BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party, Jan Suraaj Party, Janshakti Janta Dal are fighting for Patepur. From BSP, Mira Devi, Rina Kumari from Janshakti Janta Dal, and Dasai Chaudhary from Jan Suraaj Party have joined the fight against Raushan.