Government Approves One, Nation One Election Plan: Key Challenges And Next Steps

The ruling party has been arguing that “one nation, one election” is a monumental reform and it would reduce costs, time, and energy. The opposition sees this as an attempt by the BJP to nationalise the state elections and hence emerge as the beneficiary.

Opposition parties feel BJP riding on the back of its pole position in national politics stands to gain in state elections with “one election," thus displacing the regional parties.

The Prime Minister, chief ministers, and other ministers spend so much time campaigning for national and state elections. This is a criminal wastage of our nation’s time. We are full-time in election mode; this will save us hours, which could be put to productive purposes; this, I feel, is the biggest advantage.

There are logistical and economic factors that will need to be considered. ECI estimates Rs 10,000 crore is needed every 15 years for new EVMs if simultaneous polls are held. On the other hand, it could add economic output worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore or increase real GDP growth by 1.5% as per the panel report.

Political parties spent Rs. 1.35 lakh crore in 2024 general elections as per reports on campaigning and wooing the voters. In an electoral cycle of 5 years where 30 state/uunion territory elections are held, one can assume a similar amount is spent.

This aggregates to Rs. 2.7 lakh crore and provides a consumption boost to the economy. If simultaneous polls are held, one leg of Rs. 1.35 lakh crore spent in state elections could be saved by parties, thus robbing the economy of a stimulus.