Obra Election Results 2025: RJD's Rishi Kumar Vs RJP's Prakash Chandra — Who's Winning?
In 2025, Rishi Kumar is contesting on behalf of the RJD against Prakash Chandra of Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) creating a similar battle ground as the previous election.
Obra is one of the 243 constituencies which went into poll for Bihar 2025 Assembly Election. Residents of Obra voted in the second phase, which happened in Nov 11.
The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly in Obra is Rishi Kumar from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He won the seat in the previous assembly election with 63,662 votes against Prakrash Chandra of Lok Janshakti Party. Chandra secured 40,994 votes.
Other runner-ups were Sunil Kumar from Janata Dal(United), Ajay Kumar from Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).
The voter turnout in the 2020 election was 175,665 or 55.06%.
For a decade RJD has been heading the MLA office in Obra. Before, Rishi Kumar, Birendra Yadav led the MLA seat on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections 2025: Record Voter Turnout Of Nearly 65% Sets Stage For 'Sushasan' Vs 'Jobs-For-All' Battle
In 2025, Rishi Kumar is contesting on behalf of the RJD against Prakash Chandra of Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) creating a similar battle ground as the previous election. Apart from them, Pratima Kumari from RLSP, Sanjay Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Ajit Kumar from Aam Janta Party Rashtriya, Uday Narayan Rajbhar from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Jaynand Ram from New India United Party, Jitendra Dubey from Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Dharmendra Kumar from Jagrook Janta Party, Dharmdenra Kumar from Akhil Hind Forward Bloc (Krantikari).
Obra is part of the Aurangabad district and Magadh Division. The area has a total population of 226,007. The sex ration is 923, and the literacy rate is 72.42%.