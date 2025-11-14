Obra Election Results 2025: RJD's Rishi Kumar Vs RJP's Prakash Chandra — Who's Winning?

Obra is one of the 243 constituencies which went into poll for Bihar 2025 Assembly Election. Residents of Obra voted in the second phase, which happened in Nov 11.

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly in Obra is Rishi Kumar from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He won the seat in the previous assembly election with 63,662 votes against Prakrash Chandra of Lok Janshakti Party. Chandra secured 40,994 votes.

Other runner-ups were Sunil Kumar from Janata Dal(United), Ajay Kumar from Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

The voter turnout in the 2020 election was 175,665 or 55.06%.

For a decade RJD has been heading the MLA office in Obra. Before, Rishi Kumar, Birendra Yadav led the MLA seat on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.