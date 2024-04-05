Not One Or Ten, But 26! For Tejasvi Surya, Mutual Funds 'Hi Sahi Hai'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tejasvi Surya has a mutual fund portfolio that can masquerade as a fund of funds scheme for a seasoned asset manager.

The Bengaluru South MP has investments worth Rs 1.99 crore in 26 different mutual funds, according to an affidavit filed with the Election Commission for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The portfolio is diverse—with investments in index funds, large, mid- and small-cap funds, and flexi-cap funds. Top holdings include Kotak Small Cap (Growth) Fund, Canara Robeco Multi Cap (Regular Growth) Fund and HDFC Multi Cap (Regular Growth) Fund.