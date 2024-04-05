Not One Or Ten, But 26! For Tejasvi Surya, Mutual Funds 'Hi Sahi Hai'

NDTV ProfitLok Sabha Elections 2024Not One Or Ten, But 26! For Tejasvi Surya, Mutual Funds 'Hi Sahi Hai'
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's portfolio is diverse—with investments in index funds; large, mid and small-cap funds; and flexi-cap funds.

05 Apr 2024, 08:52 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tejaswi Surya's declared assets have swelled to Rs 4.1 crore. (Source: X profile)</p></div>
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tejasvi Surya has a mutual fund portfolio that can masquerade as a fund of funds scheme for a seasoned asset manager.

The Bengaluru South MP has investments worth Rs 1.99 crore in 26 different mutual funds, according to an affidavit filed with the Election Commission for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The portfolio is diverse—with investments in index funds, large, mid- and small-cap funds, and flexi-cap funds. Top holdings include Kotak Small Cap (Growth) Fund, Canara Robeco Multi Cap (Regular Growth) Fund and HDFC Multi Cap (Regular Growth) Fund.

His declared assets have swelled to Rs 4.1 crore, from Rs 13.46 lakh five years ago. His known sources of income include professional income, salary as an MP, and interest and dividend income.

Surya owns shares of eight listed companies in the small and mid-cap space worth Rs 1.79 crore. These include Bengaluru-based Strides Pharma Ltd., mobile tower installation company Indus Tower Ltd. and Reliance-owned Network18 Media and Investments Ltd.

In his 2019 affidavit, no investments in equities, bonds or mutual funds were reported to the poll body.

The 33-year-old leader does not possess any physical assets like a car or a house, according to the affidavit. Bank deposits stood at over Rs 5 lakh.

The income tax returns filed last year showed that Surya had an annual income of Rs 44.1 lakh.

He also has three pending cases against him, two in Bengaluru and one in New Delhi.

Surya is contesting from the traditional BJP stronghold of Bengaluru South for the second time. He will face Congress's Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy and former Jayanagara MLA.

