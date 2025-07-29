Nitish Kumar Will Be Bihar Chief Minister After Assembly Elections, Says Chirag Paswan

"Intensive revision is necessary. Some deceased's names are on the list and it is continuing. By chance, it (SIR) is implemented in Bihar. In the coming days, it will be done in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu where elections are due, and eventually across the country."

Responding to RJD MP Manoj Jha's suggestion about sending a fact-finding committee to Bihar to assess the law and order situation, Paswan said, "I am a Bihari. I need not send a committee to understand the situation in my state. I know the situation and therefore expressed concern. When I raise the issue, they see my revolt. It is not a revolt, but a concern."