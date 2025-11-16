Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Term; Cabinet Finalised: Report

Following a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly Election, Nitish Kumar will retain the role of Chief Minister, sources have told NDTV.

The formation of the new government is expected in another three days after concerned parties, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, finalised the cabinet formula.

The swearing in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar is expected Wednesday or Thursday. The final date is dependent upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule.

This comes on the back of a sweeping victory for the NDA in Bihar, with both BJP and Janata Dal (United) [JDU] outscoring their performances in 2020.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) with 85 seats. Their smaller allies such as LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM performed well too.