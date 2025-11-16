Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Term; Cabinet Finalised: Report
Following a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly Election, Nitish Kumar will retain the role of Chief Minister, sources have told NDTV.
The formation of the new government is expected in another three days after concerned parties, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, finalised the cabinet formula.
The swearing in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar is expected Wednesday or Thursday. The final date is dependent upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule.
This comes on the back of a sweeping victory for the NDA in Bihar, with both BJP and Janata Dal (United) [JDU] outscoring their performances in 2020.
The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) with 85 seats. Their smaller allies such as LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM performed well too.
What's Next After NDA's Victory?
Sunday marks a critical day towards the formation of the 18th Bihar Assembly, with the issuance of notification for the same. The Election Commission will brief Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the final results, after which Model Code of Conduct will come to an end.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a cabinet meeting tomorrow, where the dissolution of the 17th Assembly is likely to be approved. Once the resolution goes through, Kumar will submit his resignation to Governor Khan, thus clearing the way for the next government.
NDA will then hold their legislature party meetings to elect the alliance's leader and stake claim to form the next government.
The swearing in ceremony, as mentioned earlier, depends on PM Modi's schedule. But it will mark the tenth time Nitish Kumar will stand on the podium and become the Chief Minister of Bihar.