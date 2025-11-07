Nitish Behind Bihar's Economic Woes, Never Tried Like Stalin To Draw Investment: Tejashwi To NDTV

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, holding him responsible for the state's economic distress and high migration rate.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal in Purnea, Tejashwi accused the CM of lacking the will and initiative to attract investment and stalling economic development in the state.

Tejashwi criticised Nitish for allegedly taking insufficient efforts to draw foreign investment in Bihar, and compared his efforts with those of leaders like Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

"Nitish never tried going out and bringing investments," Yadav asserted. "Look at Stalin, he goes out and brings investment for his state. Even Chandrababu Naidu goes to Delhi and brings in investment, but Nitish ji has never done this."

Tejashwi argued that for Bihar to industrialise, the government must address key requirements like law and order and energy availability. However, the incumbent government "lacks the will power", he alleged.

The RJD leader also recalled the 17 months period between 2022 and 2024, when he was in power as the Deputy CM in the Nitish-led Mahagathbandhan government. "We have given jobs to 5 lakh people. The work I have done in those 17 months must be 5% of my ability, but we gave jobs, made tourism policies… Look at the CM now, he can't even attract investors," Yadav said.

Notably, Nitish had severed ties with the BJP in mid-2022 and rejoined hands with the RJD and Congress. However, the coalition lasted barely one-and-a-half years as Nitish returned to the NDA fold.