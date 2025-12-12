NDA To Contest Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Together: Maharashtra BJP

The ruling alliance consists of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. However, in the fist phase of the elections, the allies were seen contesting against each other in many places. Tensions were also apparent between the BJP and Sena as the saffron party inducted some local Sena leaders into its fold in Thane district, Shinde's bastion.