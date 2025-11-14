Nawada Election Results 2025: RJD's Kaushal Yadav Versus JD(U)'s Vibha Devi — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Nawada seat in Bihar, where Kaushal Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Vibha Devi of the Janata Dal United JD(U).
This critical constituency, located in the Nawada district, is gearing up for a fiercely contested battle that will determine its allegiance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. Polling for the seat was held during the second phase of the state elections on Nov. 11, with results slated for announcement on Nov. 14.
Nawada is a significant stronghold for the RJD, but the seat has historically shifted between the two major parties. Vibha Devi, the sitting MLA, secured the seat for the RJD in the 2020 elections with a strong margin of 26,220 votes over her nearest independent rival.
The RJD also held the constituency in 2015. However, before that, the seat belonged to the JD(U) in the 2010 elections, showcasing the constituency's history of fluctuating voter loyalties.
In the current 2025 election cycle, the RJD has nominated Kaushal Yadav to hold the seat, while the JD(U) has pitted Vibha Devi as their candidate. The outcome of this contest is crucial, as it will signal the success of the major political alliances in the state.
The broader Bihar election, which involves approximately 7.42 crore total electors, is dominated by a three-way contest: the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Mahagathbandhan (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) led by the RJD and including the Congress, and the Jan Suraaj Party. The results from Nawada will offer early insight into whether the RJD can maintain its regional dominance against a rejuvenated JD(U) effort under the NDA banner.