Nawada Election Results 2025: RJD's Kaushal Yadav Versus JD(U)'s Vibha Devi — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Nawada seat in Bihar, where Kaushal Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Vibha Devi of the Janata Dal United JD(U).

This critical constituency, located in the Nawada district, is gearing up for a fiercely contested battle that will determine its allegiance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. Polling for the seat was held during the second phase of the state elections on Nov. 11, with results slated for announcement on Nov. 14.