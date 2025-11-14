Nautan Election Results 2025: Narayan Prasad Vs Amit Kumar — Who's Winning?

Nautan, located close to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh border, is one of the 243 constituencies in the state. The main fight for this seat is between Narayan Prasad from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Kumar Indian National Congress (INS), and Santosh Chaudhari from Jan Suraaj Party (JSP).

Unlike most constituencies in Bihar, political parties with presence and popularity across the country engage in battle for the power in the assembly seat. In a way, the fight in Nautan is similiar to national political fight as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress face each other in election directly.

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Narayan Prasad from BJP. He won the seat in 2020 with 78,657 votes and a vote margin 2.62% from the runner-up Sheikh Kamran of INS. Kamran secured 52,761 votes in Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

The third runner up is Manorama Prasad, an independent candidate who won 15,421 votes.

The sitting MLA, Prasad is also facing Virendra Rao of Bahujan Samajh Party (BSP), Ajit Kumar Shah from Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), Jai Prakash Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sanjay Kumat Singh Apni Janta Party (AJP) in the Bihar 2025 Assembly election, as per data on Election Commission of India's website.