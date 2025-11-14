Munger Election Results 2025: BJP's Kumar Pranay Vs RJD's Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Munger, where a Bharatiya Janata Party versus Rashtriya Janata Dal contest is taking place. The BJP fielded Kumar Pranay, whereas the RJD issued its ticket to Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Munger voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party. Other candidates included Jamuna Lal Srivastava, Krishna Mandal, Raja Keshri, Rakesh Kumar, Santosh Kumar Mandal and Vikash Kumar Arya, all contesting as independents, along with Monazir Hassan of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Ranvir Sahani of the Bahujan Samaj Party. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Munger was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.