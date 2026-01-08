Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Full List of BJP Candidates Fighting Civic Polls

Ruling allies in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, are gearing up to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

As per the seat-sharing agreement between both parties, the BJP will contest 137 seats, while Shinde’s faction of the party has fielded candidates for 90 seats. The BMC polls will be held on Jan. 15 for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra.

Although the BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena are allies, another Mahayuti constituent, the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the BMC polls separately.

Given the seat-sharing division, the BJP is positioning itself as the "big brother" in the BMC alliance. The move also signals the party's ambitions to secure the mayor’s post in Mumbai.