'Mother Of All Apps': Election Commission Announces ECINet App To Streamline 40 Services

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the ECINet application on Monday, which is meant to streamline 40 online and mobile-based services offered by the Election Commision of India.

Touting it as the "mother of all apps", Kumar said that it resulted from the EC's efforts to put all its apps and services in one place so that voters don't have to bother turning to different places for different services.

The app will have features like real-time voter turnout updates, a helpline for voters, election planning, voter services and most importantly, voting results.

Other notable features include the 'Know Your Candidate' service, as well as Suvidha 2.0 for election venue location, application status tracking as grievance redressal; Expenditure Monitoring System to track election spending and Saksham a training and resource app for booth level officers which provides real time instructions and updates during the voting process.

It will commence implementation from Bihar elections onwards which will start on Nov. 6.