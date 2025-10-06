'Mother Of All Apps': Election Commission Announces ECINet App To Streamline 40 Services
The app will have features like real-time voter turnout updates, a helpline for voters, election planning, voter services and most importantly, voting results.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the ECINet application on Monday, which is meant to streamline 40 online and mobile-based services offered by the Election Commision of India.
Touting it as the "mother of all apps", Kumar said that it resulted from the EC's efforts to put all its apps and services in one place so that voters don't have to bother turning to different places for different services.
Other notable features include the 'Know Your Candidate' service, as well as Suvidha 2.0 for election venue location, application status tracking as grievance redressal; Expenditure Monitoring System to track election spending and Saksham a training and resource app for booth level officers which provides real time instructions and updates during the voting process.
It will commence implementation from Bihar elections onwards which will start on Nov. 6.
"About 40 different apps have been created by the Election Commission throughout the years gradually. So, to combine these together in one place, because every voter or a stakeholder cannot download the different 40 apps, we aimed for ECINET - the mother of all apps.
"Almost all the apps and services have been combined in the app now. And its progressive implementation as the 'one-stop digital platform' will begin from Bihar elections," Kumar said at a conference, where he announced the dates for the Bihar elections along with several other key details.
Presiding officers will update the ECINET App with voter turnout data once every two hours on election day. This is with the intention to decrease the time lag in the updates of approximate voting trends, the EC said.