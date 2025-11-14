Morwa Election Results 2025: RJD's Ranvijay Sahu Vs JDU's Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad — Who's Winning?

One of 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, Morwa went into poll in the first phase, scheduled on Nov 6. The main political parties fighting for the power in Morwa are the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JDU), Aam Admi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samajh Party (BSP), Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), Hindustani Awam Manch (United), Apna Kisan Party.

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly in Morwa is Ranvijay Sahu. He won the seat on behalf of the RJD with 59,554 votes against Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad of JDU. Nishad secured 48,883 votes.

Other notable runner-ups of Bihar 2020 assembly election were Abhay Kumar Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and independent candidate Jay Kishan Ray.

For ten years till 2020 JDU held the power in Morwa until Sahu snatched it for RJD.

Morwa provides glimpse of the political situation of Bihar with regional parties engaging in neck-to-neck battle for the assembly seat every year.