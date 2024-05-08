Modi Counters Rahul's 'Suit Boot Ki Sarkaar' Jibes — Asks Ambani-Adani Se Kitna Maal Uthaya

In his address to a public meeting in Karimnagar, Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked, "The 'Shehzada' of the Congress, since the issue of Rafale grounded him, he has consistently focused on talking about '5 industrialists' over the past five years... Subsequently, he narrowed it down to 'Ambani-Adani', but once the elections were announced, he abruptly ceased his tirade against them.

Modi was addressing an election rally in Karimnagar, Telangana on Wednesday. The state will go to polls in the next phase on May 13.

"I want to ask him, 'Shehzada, declare how much wealth you've amassed from Ambani-Adani'... What was the deal that prompted you to abruptly halt your criticism of 'Ambani-Adani' overnight...," PM Modi added.