Modi Counters Rahul's 'Suit Boot Ki Sarkaar' Jibes — Asks Ambani-Adani Se Kitna Maal Uthaya
"I want to ask him, 'Shehzada, declare how much wealth you've amassed from Ambani-Adani".
In his address to a public meeting in Karimnagar, Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked, "The 'Shehzada' of the Congress, since the issue of Rafale grounded him, he has consistently focused on talking about '5 industrialists' over the past five years... Subsequently, he narrowed it down to 'Ambani-Adani', but once the elections were announced, he abruptly ceased his tirade against them.
Modi was addressing an election rally in Karimnagar, Telangana on Wednesday. The state will go to polls in the next phase on May 13.
"I want to ask him, 'Shehzada, declare how much wealth you've amassed from Ambani-Adani'... What was the deal that prompted you to abruptly halt your criticism of 'Ambani-Adani' overnight...," PM Modi added.
PM Modi exercised his voting right at a polling station in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, urging all citizens to participate in the democratic process enthusiastically. He arrived at the Nishan Public School polling booth in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad shortly after polling commenced at 7:30 am and cast his ballot.