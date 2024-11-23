Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election Result 2024: Abu Asim Azmi Leads By Over 10,000 Votes

Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party is likely headed for a win in Mumbai's key constituency of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, as he has taken a lead of over 10,000 votes as of 1:53 p.m. He bagged a total of 52,422 votes at the end of 20th round of counting.

Trailing behind Azmi is Ateeque Ahmad Khan of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen with 41,502 votes.

The counting of votes in this constituency, along with other seats contested in the Maharashtra assembly elections, commenced at 8:00 a.m on Saturday.

The electoral battle in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar was seen as a four-cornered contest between incumbent MLA Abu Asim Azmi, Nawab Malik of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, Suresh Patil of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ateeque Ahmad Khan of the AIMIM.

The entry of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in this Muslim-majority seat was expected to impact the electoral race.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, with around 3.34 lakh voters, is seen as one of the underdeveloped constituencies of Mumbai. The issues flagged by locals during the electoral race included lack of infrastructure, inadequate drainage facility, erratic water supply and drug menace.