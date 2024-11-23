Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election Result 2024: Abu Asim Azmi Leads By Over 10,000 Votes
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Result 2024: Abu Asim Azmi is leading by 10,920 votes against his nearest rival Ateeque Ahmad Khan, as per the latest trends.
Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party is likely headed for a win in Mumbai's key constituency of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, as he has taken a lead of over 10,000 votes as of 1:53 p.m. He bagged a total of 52,422 votes at the end of 20th round of counting.
Trailing behind Azmi is Ateeque Ahmad Khan of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen with 41,502 votes.
The counting of votes in this constituency, along with other seats contested in the Maharashtra assembly elections, commenced at 8:00 a.m on Saturday.
The electoral battle in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar was seen as a four-cornered contest between incumbent MLA Abu Asim Azmi, Nawab Malik of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, Suresh Patil of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ateeque Ahmad Khan of the AIMIM.
The entry of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in this Muslim-majority seat was expected to impact the electoral race.
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, with around 3.34 lakh voters, is seen as one of the underdeveloped constituencies of Mumbai. The issues flagged by locals during the electoral race included lack of infrastructure, inadequate drainage facility, erratic water supply and drug menace.
The political battle turned high-stake in this constituency as it pitted friends-turned-foes Azmi and Malik against each other. The contest further drew media glare as the Mahayuti—the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling coalition which includes Ajit Pawar's NCP—decided not to support Malik's candidature.
Azmi's candidature was backed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is the Congress-led Opposition alliance.
The BJP-headed Mahayuti, however, fielded Suresh Patil also known as 'Bullet' Patil, as their official candidate. He was issued the ticket by Shinde's Shiv Sena.
Despite not being endorsed by the Mahayuti, Malik remained in the fray. His candidature was backed by NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In the outgoing assembly, Malik represented the neighbouring Anushakti Nagar constituency. However, he vacated the seat for his daughter Sana Malik in this election.
Azmi, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party, won the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat in three consecutive polls—2009, 2014 and 2019. He faced his most stringent poll battle this time due to the entry of Malik into the fray, pollsters said.
Notably, all 288 seats of Maharashtra were contested in a single phase on Nov. 20. The battlelines were largely drawn between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition bloc of Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprised the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led faction of NCP.
For all the Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results related updates, follow our LIVE BLOG here.