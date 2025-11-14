Maner Election Results 2025: RJD's Bhai Virendra Versus BJP's Nikhil Anand — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Maner seat in Bihar, where Bhai Virendra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Nikhil Anand of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among other contenders, as part of the pivotal 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Maner is a key constituency for the RJD, which has maintained a dominant hold on the seat, consistently winning in 2010, 2015, and 2020. Polling for this seat was held in Phase 1 on November 6, 2025, with results scheduled for declaration on November 14, 2025.

Maner, one of Bihar's 243 Assembly constituencies, has historically acted as an RJD stronghold. In the previous 2020 Assembly Elections, RJD's Bhai Virendra secured the victory with 94,223 valid votes, garnering 47.44% of the vote share.

The main challenger in that contest was the BJP's Nikhil Anand, who polled 61,306 votes that is 30.86%, resulting in a victory margin of 32,917 votes for the RJD. The constituency witnessed a public participation rate of 61% in 2020. The current election sees the RJD attempting to retain its stronghold against a determined BJP challenge, alongside Jitendra Yadav from the LJP (Ram Vilas).

The broader 2025 Bihar Assembly Election campaign has been dominated by issues of development, employment, and infrastructure, all of which remain crucial for the state's progress.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in full force to ensure fair and transparent polls, the results from bellwether constituencies like Maner will provide early indicators of the overall political trajectory of Bihar.