Mahua Election Results 2025 LIVE: Tej Pratap's Comeback Sparks High-Stakes Battle With RJD's Mukesh Raushan

Mahua is witnessing a high-profile showdown between Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD) and Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD).

The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election results will be declared today, with counting set to begin at 8:00 a.m. Mahua, one of Vaishali district’s most closely watched battlegrounds in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, is witnessing a high-profile showdown between Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD) and Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD).
Mahua, one of Vaishali district’s most closely watched battlegrounds in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, is witnessing a high-profile showdown between Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD) and Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD).


