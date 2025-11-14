Mahishi Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Gunjeshwar Sah Vs RJD's Gautam Krishna — Who's Winning?

Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Mahishi Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Gunjeshwar Sah Vs RJD's Gautam Krishna — Who's Winning?
Mahishi, located in Bihar's Saharsa district, went to polls in the second phase of assembly elections on Nov. 11.

14 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
The Election Commission of India scheduled the counting of votes in Bihar on Friday, Nov. 14. File image of polling officials sealing the EVMs and VVPAT machines. (Source: PTI)
The Mahishi constituency witnessed a repeat of the 2020 electoral battle in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, as the two major political players vying for the seat — Gunjeshwar Sah and Gautam Krishna — were again in the fray. The counting of votes was scheduled to begin at 8 am today.

Sah, the sitting MLA, was fielded by the Janata Dal (United) of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Krishna, who fell short of wresting the seat by a narrow margin in the last election, was again issued the ticket by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which heads the Mahagathbandhan coalition in Bihar.

The Jan Suraaj Party of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor had issued the ticket to Shamim Akhtar from this constituency.

Track Mahishi Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:

Mahishi, located in Bihar's Saharsa district, went to polls in the second phase of the elections on Nov. 11. A turnout of 70.26% was recorded in the constituency, according to the provisional figures that were released by the Election Commission.

Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More

In the 2020 assembly polls, Mahishi was won by JD(U)'s Sah by a narrow margin of 1,630 votes. The first runner-up was RJD's Krishna.

Sah had also represented the constituency as its MLA in 2005. However, the seat was wrested by RJD's Abdul Ghafoor in 2010, and again won by him in 2015.

In the last assembly elections, the seat had 2,97,904 voters, including 1.52 lakh male and 1.45 lakh female voters.

Following the conclusion of Bihar's two-phased elections on Nov. 11, an aggregate of nine exit polls projected a clean sweep for the NDA. The ruling alliance was estimated to win more than 140 seats in the 243-member assembly.

