Mahishi Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Gunjeshwar Sah Vs RJD's Gautam Krishna — Who's Winning?

The Mahishi constituency witnessed a repeat of the 2020 electoral battle in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, as the two major political players vying for the seat — Gunjeshwar Sah and Gautam Krishna — were again in the fray. The counting of votes was scheduled to begin at 8 am today.

Sah, the sitting MLA, was fielded by the Janata Dal (United) of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Krishna, who fell short of wresting the seat by a narrow margin in the last election, was again issued the ticket by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which heads the Mahagathbandhan coalition in Bihar.

The Jan Suraaj Party of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor had issued the ticket to Shamim Akhtar from this constituency.