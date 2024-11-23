Mahim Assembly Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena UBT's Mahesh Sawant Leads By Over 3,600 Votes
Mahim Election Result 2024: Mahesh Sawant is leading against Sada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena, according to the latest trends.
Mahesh Sawant of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is leading by over 3,600 votes in the assembly election race in Mumbai's key constituency of Mahim.
After the 11th round of counting, Sawant bagged a total of 30,395 votes. The counting of votes is still underway. His nearest rival and sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar is trailing with 26,712 votes, while Amit Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has bagged 18,399 votes.
Mahim largely witnessed a triangular political contest, involving the two warring factions of Shiv Sena and the MNS of Raj Thackeray.
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena refielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from the constituency, whereas the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) issued the ticket to Mahesh Sawant.
The MNS made an ambitious bid to wrest the seat by fielding Amit Thackeray, the son of Raj Thackeray.
Mahim, with over 2.5 lakh voters, was long seen a bastion of the undivided Shiv Sena. The constituency is home to the party's headquarters in Dadar.
In the last assembly election in 2019, Sarvankar had won the seat by a margin of 19,000 votes against his nearest MNS rival.
Although Mahayuti—the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance including Shinde's Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party—endorsed Sarvankar's candidature, some prominent leaders of the BJP appealed that the seat should be vacated for MNS.
Among them was BJP's Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar, who pointed out that Raj Thackeray had withdrawn from the Lok Sabha race and offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Sarvankar refused to withdraw his nomination.
In the battle for Mahim, MNS was banking on what it believed was an anti-incumbency sentiment against Sarvankar. On the other hand, Sarvankar believed there was pro-incumbency and that the Mahim assembly segment had given Mahayuti a 14,000-vote lead in the Lok Sabha polls.
Sena (UBT)'s Sawant was hopeful of connecting with the voters with his "common man" image and his promise of round the clock accessibility.
Notably, all 288 seats of Maharashtra were contested in a single phase on Nov. 20. The electoral battlelines were largely drawn between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition bloc of Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprised the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led faction of NCP.
