Mahim Assembly Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena UBT's Mahesh Sawant Leads By Over 3,600 Votes

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena refielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from the constituency, whereas the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) issued the ticket to Mahesh Sawant.

The MNS made an ambitious bid to wrest the seat by fielding Amit Thackeray, the son of Raj Thackeray.

Mahim, with over 2.5 lakh voters, was long seen a bastion of the undivided Shiv Sena. The constituency is home to the party's headquarters in Dadar.

In the last assembly election in 2019, Sarvankar had won the seat by a margin of 19,000 votes against his nearest MNS rival.

Although Mahayuti—the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance including Shinde's Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party—endorsed Sarvankar's candidature, some prominent leaders of the BJP appealed that the seat should be vacated for MNS.

Among them was BJP's Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar, who pointed out that Raj Thackeray had withdrawn from the Lok Sabha race and offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Sarvankar refused to withdraw his nomination.