Maharashtra Polls: NCP's Ajit Pawar, RSS Chief Bhagwat Among Early Voters

The BJP, an ally of Ajit Pawar's NCP, on Tuesday played purported voice notes of Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule to allege attempts to encash bitcoins to influence the state elections, claiming it poses a serious question on the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner.

Asked about it, Pawar said an investigation should be done to verify the truth in the allegations.

"I was watching the news. I have known Patole for many years. He was the speaker and MLA and I can recognise his voice. Still I cannot correctly say about the voice as there are people who can imitate others' voice," he said.

"But as far as the voice in the present audio notes is concerned, it is Supriya Sule and Nana Patole's voice," the deputy CM further said, adding there will be an inquiry and truth will be known.