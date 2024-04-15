Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Seats, Total Voters And More
The Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.
The Lok Sabha Elections in Maharashtra will take place in five phases. Maharashtra is one of the key states for political parties as it has the second highest number of 48 Lok Sabha seats after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.
The ruling NDA, comprising BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will take on state-level opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi combine of Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the fight for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The Maratha reservation demand, big-ticket infrastructure development and farmers’ problems would be prominent issues during the polls.
In 2019 polls, the BJP (23 seats) and the undivided Shiv Sena (18) were together and put up an impressive show, winning 41 of the 48 seats.
Here is all you need to know:
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Dates In Maharashtra
The Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule
Here's the break-up of constituencies in the map below:
Phase 1 on April 19: 5 constituencies (in yellow)
Phase 2 on April 26: 8 constituencies (in blue)
Phase 3 on May 7: 11 constituencies (in purple)
Phase 4 on May 13: 11 constituencies (in orange)
Phase 5 on May 20: 13 constituencies (in pink)
Image source: Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List Of Constituencies
All five seats in the first phase are in the state's Vidarbha region. These are: Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ramtek (Scheduled Caste), Bhandara-Gondiya and Gadchiroli-Chimur (Scheduled Tribe).
A total of eight constituencies in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions will vote in the second phase on April 26. These are Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani.
Eleven constituencies in Konkan, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra will vote on May 7 in the third phase. These are Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg from Konkan; Osmanabad and Latur from Marathwada; and Baramati, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale in western Maharashtra.
A total of 11 constituencies in north Maharashtra, Marathwada and western Maharashtra will vote in the 4th phase on May 13 – Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Raver in north Maharashtra; Jalna, Aurangabad, Beed in Marathwada; and Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi in western Maharashtra.
Besides Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Palghar which fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Nashik, Dindori and Dhule in north Maharashtra will vote in the 5th phase on May 20.
Mumbai city has six constituencies – Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East and Mumbai North.
Total Voters in Maharashtra
A total of 9.2 crore persons, including more than 50,000 centenarians, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, an increase of 34 lakh from 2019.
According to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, there are 4,78,50,789 male and 4,41,74,722 female voters in the state as of March 15. The state has 5,559 transgender voters. The state has 97,325 polling centres, the official said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi, Ashok Chavan, Annamalai Among 40 Star Campaigners Of BJP In Maharashtra
(With PTI inputs)