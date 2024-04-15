Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Seats, Total Voters And More

The Lok Sabha Elections in Maharashtra will take place in five phases. Maharashtra is one of the key states for political parties as it has the second highest number of 48 Lok Sabha seats after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

The ruling NDA, comprising BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will take on state-level opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi combine of Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the fight for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Maratha reservation demand, big-ticket infrastructure development and farmers’ problems would be prominent issues during the polls.

In 2019 polls, the BJP (23 seats) and the undivided Shiv Sena (18) were together and put up an impressive show, winning 41 of the 48 seats.

Here is all you need to know: