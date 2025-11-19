Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Check Polling Date, Result Day And Other Key Details
Elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats across Maharashtra will be held next month.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) declared the schedule for the nagar parishad (municipal council) and nagar panchayat polls on Nov 4. Local body polls will be held across Maharashtra on Dec. 2, and results will be declared on Dec. 3.
However, the SEC has not announced the election schedule for 29 municipal corporations, 32 zilla parishads and 336 panchayat samitis, which are also slated to go to polls.
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Key Dates
The deadline to submit nominations was Nov. 17, followed by the scrutiny process scheduled for Nov. 18. Candidates have until Nov. 21 to withdraw their nominations. The final list of candidates, along with their allocated election symbols, will be published on Nov. 26, as per news agency PTI.
Voting will be held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents across 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, according to the SEC. Around 66,775 officials, including 288 returning officers and their teams, will oversee the polling process across the state.
Of the 6,859 members set to be elected, 3,492 seats are reserved for women. In addition, 895 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes, 338 for Scheduled Tribes and 1,821 for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Total Voters
The total number of eligible voters stands at 1.7 crore, comprising 53.79 lakh men, 53.22 lakh women, and 775 others. Voting will take place at 13,355 polling stations, serving a total of 3,820 wards across the region.
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Key Parties
The important political parties contesting the upcoming Maharashtra local body elections include the Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), Indian National Congress (INC), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP), among others.
Earlier in September, the Supreme Court had directed the SEC to conduct local body elections before January 31, 2026. Elections are due for 289 municipal councils, 32 zilla parishads, 331 panchayat samitis and 29 municipal corporations in the state. Local body polls in Maharashtra have been delayed since 2022.