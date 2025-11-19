Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Check Polling Date, Result Day And Other Key Details

Voting for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held next month.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) declared the schedule for the nagar parishad (municipal council) and nagar panchayat polls on Nov 4. Local body polls will be held across Maharashtra on Dec. 2, and results will be declared on Dec. 3.

However, the SEC has not announced the election schedule for 29 municipal corporations, 32 zilla parishads and 336 panchayat samitis, which are also slated to go to polls.