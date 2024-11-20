Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 Results: Chanakya Predicts Majority For BJP-Led Mahayuti

The Bhartiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti is projected to win a majority of seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. This indicates a strong mandate for a second term for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar)'s Mahayuti alliance, according to an exit poll survey by Chanakya Strategies.

The Mahayuti alliance is projected to secure 152-160 seats.

The MVA, which includes the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is projected to secure 130-138 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are expected to win six to eight seats, Chanakya's survey said.