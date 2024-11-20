Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 Results: Chanakya Predicts Majority For BJP-Led Mahayuti
The BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance is projected to secure a strong mandate with 152-160 seats, according to Chanakya's exit poll for Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly elections.
The Bhartiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti is projected to win a majority of seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. This indicates a strong mandate for a second term for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar)'s Mahayuti alliance, according to an exit poll survey by Chanakya Strategies.
The Mahayuti alliance is projected to secure 152-160 seats.
The MVA, which includes the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackrey), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is projected to secure 130-138 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are expected to win six to eight seats, Chanakya's survey said.
The BJP is contesting the highest number of seats (149) among all the parties, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is contesting 81 seats, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party will contest 53 seats.
In the MVA, the Indian National Congress has nominated candidates for 101 seats, followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with 95 seats and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) with 86.
Maharashtra has 288 assembly constituencies and is divided into five subdivisions: Konkan (home to Mumbai and Thane metros), Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Northern Maharashtra, also called Khandesh.
Maharashtra's total electors have reached over 9.70 crore, and among them, approximately 22.2 lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.
Maharashtra's voter turnout stood at 58.22% as of 5:00 p.m. Wherein, Mumbai City's voter turnout stood lowest in the state at 49.07%, while Mumbai Suburban recorded 51.76% as of 5:00 p.m.
Thane district saw the second lowest voting in all of Maharashtra so far, with just a 49.76% turnout as of 5:00 p.m. The official results of the election will be announced on Nov. 23.
Disclaimer: Exit poll data may not always be accurate.)