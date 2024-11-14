Maharashtra Elections: Shameebha Patil Breaks New Ground As State's First Transgender Candidate
Shameebha Patil, a 39-year-old postgraduate in Marathi literature, is breaking new ground as the only transgender candidate in the fray for the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Representing the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Patil is running for the Raver constituency, a major banana cultivation region in Jalgaon district, currently held by Congress's Shirish Chaudhary.
Chaudhary's son, Dhananjay, is in the fray against BJP's Amol Jawale.
A member of the VBA since 2019, Patil has been a passionate advocate for the rights of transgender people, tribals, and marginalised communities in the region.
Her candidacy marks a significant milestone in both political and social history, as she strives to address issues affecting the most vulnerable segments of society.
"As an active worker of VBA and a full-time social worker, I had sought a ticket for 2019 polls from the VBA, but failed to secure nomination, perhaps because I was a political novice," Patil recounted while speaking to PTI.
I learned the ropes over the years and managed the campaign for VBA's Lok Sabha elections earlier this year as the Jalgaon district president of VBA, said Patil.
Impressed by her work, Prakash Ambedkar selected her to represent the Raver constituency in the upcoming polls, she said.
A post-graduate in Marathi literature from North Maharashtra University, Patil has been a social worker since 2007.
She is currently the coordinator of the State Transgender Rights Committee and has long been involved in advocating for the rights of tribals as well as securing scholarships for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste students.
Politics is the only way to bring about substantial improvements in the lives of marginalised communities, she said.
"For the first time in Maharashtra's history, a transgender person has been given a ticket to contest elections. My candidacy will help change society's attitude towards transgenders, as it gives me a platform to speak on their behalf and advocate for their rights," said Patil.
Asked about issues in the constituency, she highlighted that it is a rich banana cultivation belt, with over 1.75 lakh workers, 40% of whom are women.
"Many of these women suffer from back pain and PCOD issues. I have been working to address their health, financial, and social security concerns," Patil stated.
A guest faculty member at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Tuljapur, Patil remains deeply committed to advocating for the rights of the transgender community.
"Regardless of the election outcome, I will continue to fight for the 1% horizontal reservation for the transgender community, so they can live with dignity," she said. "If elected, I will have the opportunity to work on these issues directly," Patil added.
Patil is focusing on door-to-door outreach with the VBA's slogan, 'One Rupee, One Vote,' asking voters for Re 1 and their support.
"Since I come from a humble financial background, we raise this slogan. We are getting a positive response. During our campaign, we are reaching out to those who have been neglected by the powerful," said Patil.
Patil claimed patriarchal challenges due to her gender in the poll campaign.
"My gender is being targeted by certain elements who bring gender bias into the campaign. But I remain undeterred and focused on my goal," she said.