Maharashtra Elections: Shameebha Patil Breaks New Ground As State's First Transgender Candidate

Shameebha Patil, a 39-year-old postgraduate in Marathi literature, is breaking new ground as the only transgender candidate in the fray for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Representing the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Patil is running for the Raver constituency, a major banana cultivation region in Jalgaon district, currently held by Congress's Shirish Chaudhary.

Chaudhary's son, Dhananjay, is in the fray against BJP's Amol Jawale.

A member of the VBA since 2019, Patil has been a passionate advocate for the rights of transgender people, tribals, and marginalised communities in the region.

Her candidacy marks a significant milestone in both political and social history, as she strives to address issues affecting the most vulnerable segments of society.

"As an active worker of VBA and a full-time social worker, I had sought a ticket for 2019 polls from the VBA, but failed to secure nomination, perhaps because I was a political novice," Patil recounted while speaking to PTI.

I learned the ropes over the years and managed the campaign for VBA's Lok Sabha elections earlier this year as the Jalgaon district president of VBA, said Patil.

Impressed by her work, Prakash Ambedkar selected her to represent the Raver constituency in the upcoming polls, she said.

A post-graduate in Marathi literature from North Maharashtra University, Patil has been a social worker since 2007.

She is currently the coordinator of the State Transgender Rights Committee and has long been involved in advocating for the rights of tribals as well as securing scholarships for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste students.

Politics is the only way to bring about substantial improvements in the lives of marginalised communities, she said.