Maharashtra Elections: Rs 3,000 For Women, Rs 4,000 To Unemployed Youth—MVA Manifesto Lists 5 Guarantees
The Maha Vikas Aghadi has promised to provide six gas cylinders a year at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 each, if elected to power in Maharashtra.
A monthly aid of Rs 3,000 per month for women is among the "five guarantees" rolled out by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is Maharashtra's main Opposition alliance, if gets elected to power.
The amount would be rolled out to economically disadvantaged women under the Mahalaxmi Scheme, as per the manifesto released by the MVA on Sunday. Apart from this, all women in Maharashtra will be eligible for free commutation in state-operated buses, it added.
The coalition, which comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and the Indian National Congress, has also promised a monthly assistance of up to Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth.
The third guarantee of the coalition is aimed at wooing the state's agricultural belt, as they have promised a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, and an incentive of Rs 50,000 for regular loan repayment under the Krishi Sammruddhi Yojana.
The alliance has also promised health insurance for the uncovered section of the population of Rs 25 lakh, along with free medicines to the eligible beneficiaries at government hospitals.
Furthermore, the MVA also vowed to conduct a "caste-wise census" across Maharashtra. The alliance said it will aim to remove the 50% cap imposed on caste-based reservation.
Apart from these five guarantees, the MVA manifesto promises to provide six gas cylinders a year at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 each.
The pre-poll document was released shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the the manifesto of the BJP for the upcoming state elections.
All the 288 assembly segments of Maharashtra will be voting in a single phase, and the counting of votes will be held on Nov. 23.
Assistance To Farmers
Apart from loan waivers, the MVA has promised to ensure farmers receive "fair prices for their crops". During the campaign trail, the constituents of the alliance have stressed on providing minimum support price or MSP to the state's farmers for their produce.
The MVA manifesto says that a high-level committee will be established to prevent farmer suicides. The existing scheme for providing assistance to widows and children of farmers will also be reviewed, it added.
The crop insurance scheme, that is aimed at safeguarding the farmers from the economic impact of droughts, unseasonal rains or hailstorms, will be simplified to make insurance scheme more accessible, it noted.
Jobs, MSMEs In Focus
The MVA, which has accused the incumbent Eknath Shinde-led government of failing to create sufficient employment opportunities, has promised to expedite the hirings by the state government.
The recruitment process for 2.5 lakh posts in Maharashtra government will be initiated after the MVA comes to power, it said.
For medium, small and micro enterprises, an independent ministry will be established, with the aim to boost the state's MSME sector, the alliance said.
The manifesto also notes that a new industry policy will be implemented, and women entrepreneurship will be encouraged.
In the Lok Sabha polls held barely six months ago, the MVA had outperformed the ruling Mahayuti—the alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The MVA had won 30 out of the 48 seats, whereas the Mahayuti won 17.