Maharashtra Elections: Rs 3,000 For Women, Rs 4,000 To Unemployed Youth—MVA Manifesto Lists 5 Guarantees

A monthly aid of Rs 3,000 per month for women is among the "five guarantees" rolled out by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is Maharashtra's main Opposition alliance, if gets elected to power.

The amount would be rolled out to economically disadvantaged women under the Mahalaxmi Scheme, as per the manifesto released by the MVA on Sunday. Apart from this, all women in Maharashtra will be eligible for free commutation in state-operated buses, it added.

The coalition, which comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and the Indian National Congress, has also promised a monthly assistance of up to Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth.

The third guarantee of the coalition is aimed at wooing the state's agricultural belt, as they have promised a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, and an incentive of Rs 50,000 for regular loan repayment under the Krishi Sammruddhi Yojana.

The alliance has also promised health insurance for the uncovered section of the population of Rs 25 lakh, along with free medicines to the eligible beneficiaries at government hospitals.

Furthermore, the MVA also vowed to conduct a "caste-wise census" across Maharashtra. The alliance said it will aim to remove the 50% cap imposed on caste-based reservation.

Apart from these five guarantees, the MVA manifesto promises to provide six gas cylinders a year at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 each.

The pre-poll document was released shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the the manifesto of the BJP for the upcoming state elections.

All the 288 assembly segments of Maharashtra will be voting in a single phase, and the counting of votes will be held on Nov. 23.