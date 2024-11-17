Maharashtra Elections: Devendra Fadnavis To Nana Patole — Check Key Mahayuti Vs. MVA Battles

The Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday will see an intense battle between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. With only a few days left for the elections, the campaigning has gained momentum with all eyes on battles between families, clashes of legacies, and former chief ministers.

The counting of votes for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held on Nov. 23.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting the highest number of seats (148) among all the parties, followed by the Congress, which has nominated candidates for 103 seats. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is contesting 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party will contest 53 seats.

In the MVA, the Indian National Congress has nominated candidates for 103 seats, followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with 89 seats and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) with 87. The remaining six seats were given to other allies of the MVA.

The showdown between the Mahayuti and the MVA is fuelled by the split within the two Senas and the two NCP factions, resonating across Maharashtra's grassroots.

While the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Raigad will see their own fierce contests, let's explore some of the major electoral battles unfolding across the rest of Maharashtra.