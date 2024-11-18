Maharashtra Elections: Baramati Set For Pawar Vs Pawar Battle As Ajit Takes On Nephew Yugendra

Baramati, seen as one of the hotspots of Maharashtra's politics, witnesses a second round of electoral clash within the Pawar family. In the Nov. 20 polls, the battle line is drawn between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who has been fielded by the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Ajit Pawar, 65, heads the NCP faction—backed by the majority of its incumbent legislators—which is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mayahuti alliance. He has been representing the Baramati assembly seat since 1991.

Ajit Pawar's challenger, Yugendra Pawar, is also his nephew. The 32-year-old is backed by Sharad Pawar, who is Ajit Pawar's uncle and the founder of the undivided NCP.

The Ajit Pawar versus Yugendra Pawar comes barely six months after Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati in the high-stake Lok Sabha election.

The Baramati poll contest draws focus on Ajit's political stature in Maharashtra politics. His career began in the early 1980s, and the over the years, rose to hold several key positions. He has held several prominent roles, including multiple terms as deputy chief minister and headed key ministries like agriculture, power, and planning.