Maharashtra Elections: Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Rathod And Other Ministers' Assets Rise By Up To 772%
Several outgoing Maharashtra cabinet ministers experienced significant asset growth over the last five years, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose assets rose by 187%, as per election affidavits, reported Times of India. Aditi Tatkare, the women and child development minister, reported the most notable increase with a 772% rise in her net worth, climbing from Rs 39 lakh in 2019 to Rs 3.4 crore, highlighted the report.
Public works minister Ravindra Chavan's assets grew by 117% from Rs 7 crore to Rs 15.5 crore, while soil and water conservation minister Sanjay Rathod’s net worth jumped 220%, reaching Rs 15.9 crore, according to ToI.
Sports and youth welfare minister Sanjay Bansode’s assets grew by 144%, while Shinde’s net worth increased to Rs 22.4 crore. Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis saw a 44% and 56% rise in their assets, respectively, the article mentions.
Several ministers' new real estate acquisitions were contributing factors, such as Tatkare’s purchase of over 12 acres of agricultural land and a non-agricultural plot in Roha in 2020-21.
Three ministers are under Enforcement Directorate investigation for alleged money laundering: Ajit Pawar and Hasan Mushrif in the Maharashtra State Co-Operative Bank case, and Chhagan Bhujbal, who is currently out on bail. Mushrif had been subject to ED questioning, while Pawar has not been interrogated, the report noted.
RTI activist Shailesh Gandhi, the report said, stressed the need for income verification of these ministers, calling for the income tax department to scrutinise election affidavits to match asset growth with income declarations. "Unless there is verification and understanding about the source of income, this exercise remains just a show," the report quoted Gandhi as saying.
Vijaykumar Gavit saw an asset growth of 12% as his legal cases dropped to zero from nine, the report said, adding that meanwhile, builder-politician Mangal Prabhat Lodha was the only minister whose net assets declined, decreasing by 11% due to increased liabilities.
Tatkare’s acquisitions, along with Ravindra Chavan’s increased assets, including a revolver valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rathod’s purchase of a flat in Prabhadevi and a commercial property in Nagpur, contributed to a significant rise in the net worth and liabilities. Dhananjay Munde, who acquired a flat in Malabar Hill, reported an 81% rise in assets, added the report.