Maharashtra Elections: Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Rathod And Other Ministers' Assets Rise By Up To 772%

Several outgoing Maharashtra cabinet ministers experienced significant asset growth over the last five years, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose assets rose by 187%, as per election affidavits, reported Times of India. Aditi Tatkare, the women and child development minister, reported the most notable increase with a 772% rise in her net worth, climbing from Rs 39 lakh in 2019 to Rs 3.4 crore, highlighted the report.

Public works minister Ravindra Chavan's assets grew by 117% from Rs 7 crore to Rs 15.5 crore, while soil and water conservation minister Sanjay Rathod’s net worth jumped 220%, reaching Rs 15.9 crore, according to ToI.

Sports and youth welfare minister Sanjay Bansode’s assets grew by 144%, while Shinde’s net worth increased to Rs 22.4 crore. Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis saw a 44% and 56% rise in their assets, respectively, the article mentions.

Several ministers' new real estate acquisitions were contributing factors, such as Tatkare’s purchase of over 12 acres of agricultural land and a non-agricultural plot in Roha in 2020-21.

Three ministers are under Enforcement Directorate investigation for alleged money laundering: Ajit Pawar and Hasan Mushrif in the Maharashtra State Co-Operative Bank case, and Chhagan Bhujbal, who is currently out on bail. Mushrif had been subject to ED questioning, while Pawar has not been interrogated, the report noted.