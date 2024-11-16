Maharashtra Elections: Congress' Face Nana Patole Seen As Key Player In Battle For Vidarbha

Nana Patole, who heads the Congress in poll-bound Maharashtra, is seen as key to the grand old party's prospects in the agrarian belt of Vidarbha. The region, located in eastern Maharashtra, will witness a direct faceoff between Congress and arch-rival Bharatiya Janata Party in 36 seats.

There are a total of 62 assembly segments that fall under the Vidarbha region, which spreads across the districts of Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

In 2014, Vidarbha had played a key role in the ascent of the BJP as the dominant player in Maharashtra's politics. The saffron party had won 44 out of 62 seats in the assembly polls 10 years ago, whereas the Congress was reduced to 10 constituencies.

Patole, who was with the BJP during the 2014 polls, is said to have played a crucial role in powering its landslide win in the Vidarbha region. "The results in at least four districts—Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, and Chandrapur—were directly impacted by Patole's electioneering. He had turned the tides," said Bhandara-based political activist Annaso Ingole.

Notably, Patole started his political career with the Congress but switched to the BJP in 2008. He was elected as a member to the Lok Sabha from the Bhandara-Gondia constituency in 2014. Three years later, in 2017, Patole turned against the BJP leadership as he accused the central government of "turning a blind eye" to the plight of farmers in Maharashtra.

A meeting with the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in early 2018 paved the way for Patole's return to the party. "In 2019, Maharashtra Congress began showing the first signs of recovery in Vidarbha, and that is due to Patole's return," Ingole pointed out. In the assembly polls held that year, the Congress' overall performance was flat, but its tally in Vidarbha rose to 15 from 10 seats.