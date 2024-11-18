Maharashtra Election: Mumbai Voter Count For Assembly Polls Crosses 1 Crore Mark

Addressing a press conference, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani said, "There are 1,02,29,708 voters in Mumbai for the assembly polls, comprising 25,43,610 in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburban district. There are 54,67,361 males, 47,61,265 females, and 1082 are transgender persons."

"Of these, a total of 1,46,859 voters are above 85 years of age and 23,928 are persons with disabilities. A total of 2,288 are overseas voters, and 1475 are service voters," said Gagrani, who is also the metropolis' district election officer.