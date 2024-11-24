Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP Dominates Pune, Followed By Ajit Pawar's NCP, Here Are The Winners
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured decisive victories across Pune's 21 constituencies, with Ajit Pawar's NCP faction emerging as a strong contender in critical seats like Baramati and Hadapsar.
The Election Commission of India has declared the results for the Maharashtra Assembly elections of 2024, with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)-Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) Mahayuti alliance securing a dominant 235 out of 288 assembly seats.
In Pune district, voter turnout stood at 61.62%, reflecting increased participation compared to previous elections. Data shows that nearly all constituencies across Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural areas witnessed a rise in voter engagement. This surge aligns with the overall record voter turnout in Maharashtra, which reached 65.02%—the highest since the 1995 elections.
Pune district comprises 21 constituencies, including eight in Pune city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 10 in surrounding rural areas. The elections were held in a single phase on Nov. 20, marking a crucial political moment for the region, as voters actively engaged in what turned out to be a highly competitive contest.
One of the key victories in Pune district includes Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar's at the Baramati seat by 1,81,132, defeating nephew Yugendra Pawar from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in the high-stakes battle.
Among the other major winners are BJP's state unit president, Chandrakant Patil, from the Kothrud seat, and BJP's Jagtap Shankar Pandurang from the Chinchwad constituency.
Full List Of Constituencies In Pune
Pune has 21 assembly constituencies. The constituencies are:
Junnar
Ambegaon
Khed Alandi
Shirur
Daund
Indrapur
Baramati
Purandar
Bhor
Maval
Pimpri
Chinchwad
Bhosari
Vadgaon Sheri
Shivajinagar
Kothrud
Khadakwasla
Parvati
Hadapsar
Pune Cantonment
Kasbapeth
Here's a look at all the winners in the Pune which has a total of 21 seats.
BJP state president Chandrakant Patil won by a large margin of 1,12,041 votes from the Kothrud assembly seat. Patil got 1,59,234 votes, while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate got 47,193 votes.
BJP's Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge in Bhosari with 2,13,624 votes and Hemant Narayan Rasane won the Kasba Peth seat with 90,046 votes. Kamble Sunil Dyandev also secured a win for the BJP in the Pune Cantonment constituency, tallying 76,032 votes.
For the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Chetan Vitthal Tupe emerged victorious in the Hadapsar constituency with 134,810 votes, while Dattatraya Vithoba Bharane claimed the Indapur assembly seat with 117,236 votes.
Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Babaji Ramchandra Kale has won from the Khed Alandi assembly constituency, with a staggering 150,152 votes.
BJP candidate Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge has won from the Bhosari assembly constituency, with a staggering 2,13,624 votes.