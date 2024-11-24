Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP Dominates Pune, Followed By Ajit Pawar's NCP, Here Are The Winners

The Election Commission of India has declared the results for the Maharashtra Assembly elections of 2024, with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)-Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) Mahayuti alliance securing a dominant 235 out of 288 assembly seats.

In Pune district, voter turnout stood at 61.62%, reflecting increased participation compared to previous elections. Data shows that nearly all constituencies across Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural areas witnessed a rise in voter engagement. This surge aligns with the overall record voter turnout in Maharashtra, which reached 65.02%—the highest since the 1995 elections.

Pune district comprises 21 constituencies, including eight in Pune city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 10 in surrounding rural areas. The elections were held in a single phase on Nov. 20, marking a crucial political moment for the region, as voters actively engaged in what turned out to be a highly competitive contest.

One of the key victories in Pune district includes Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar's at the Baramati seat by 1,81,132, defeating nephew Yugendra Pawar from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in the high-stakes battle.

Among the other major winners are BJP's state unit president, Chandrakant Patil, from the Kothrud seat, and BJP's Jagtap Shankar Pandurang from the Chinchwad constituency.