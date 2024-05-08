Maharashtra: ECI Polling Team Treks Using Iron Ladder To Conduct Voting For 160 Voters In Raireshwar | WATCH
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday successfully ensured smooth proceedings for 160 voters at the Raireshwar Fort, nestled at a staggering altitude of 4,491 feet during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Raireshwar is the highest polling booth in the Baramati constituency. It is situated 30 kilometres from Bhor taluka in Pune rural.
According to ANI, the polling team travelled to the foothills of Raireshwar to reach their polling station. They then continued for another 18 km through Rairi to the base of Raireshwar. From there, the team trekked for an hour using an iron ladder to arrive at the polling station. Watch the video here:
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: The highest polling station in Raireshwar has been set up for 160 voters. The polling team trek for an hour with the help of an iron ladder to reach the polling station.— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024
(Video Source: District Information Officer) pic.twitter.com/tCyfINVx8F
Election workers and officials were mobilised to the fort, carrying crucial voting equipment such as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), control units, and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices.
The polling staff managed to deliver all essential materials to the polling station and ensured that every voter could vote.
According to the Maharashtra Tourism website, Raireshwar is a hill fort of historical importance. Raireshwar polling booth is located in the Baramati constituency and comprises six assembly seats (Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla and Daund).
The third phase of polling was held on May 7, and the voter turnout was approximately 60.97% across the 11 states/Union Territories, according to the ECI. Maharashtra recorded the lowest turnout at 53.95%. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament.
With inputs from agencies