Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Files Nomination From Kopri-Pachpakhadi Seat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday filed his nomination for the Nov. 20 assembly elections from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, after paying tribute to his political mentor late Anand Dighe and leading a roadshow. Shinde will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Anand Dighe, from his home turf.

Shinde paid tribute to the late Dighe at Anand Ashram and performed aarti. He boarded a decorated vehicle modelled as a chariot, joined by hundreds of supporters who waved Sena flags and carried huge posters of the chief minister.

Prominent leaders from Shiv Sena and NCP, and Union minister Ramdas Athawale of RPI(A) accompanied Shinde.

The rally commenced from Dutt Mandir at Modella Check Naka, passing through the main streets of Thane. It took approximately two hours to reach the ITI centre, where Shinde submitted his nomination papers shortly after 1.30 p.m.