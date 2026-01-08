Maharashtra Civic Polls: Government Declares Holiday On Jan 15 In 29 Cities — See Full List

The Maharashtra government on Thursday has declared a public holiday on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, a public holiday in municipal corporation election jurisdictions across the State.

This is done to facilitate voting for elections to 29 Municipal Corporations, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department.

The order has been issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, with powers delegated to the State government through a 1968 Ministry of Home Affairs notification.

Officials said the holiday is intended to ensure that eligible voters can exercise their franchise without disruption to work schedules.