Maharashtra Civic Polls: Government Declares Holiday On Jan 15 In 29 Cities — See Full List

Officials said the holiday is intended to ensure that eligible voters can exercise their franchise without disruption to work schedules.

08 Jan 2026, 09:26 AM IST i
The holiday will apply only within the notified election areas, which include major civic bodies. (Photo: PTI)
The Maharashtra government on Thursday has declared a public holiday on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, a public holiday in municipal corporation election jurisdictions across the State.

This is done to facilitate voting for elections to 29 Municipal Corporations, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department.

The order has been issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, with powers delegated to the State government through a 1968 Ministry of Home Affairs notification.

List of 29 Municipalities (Division wise)

The holiday will apply only within the notified election areas, which include major civic bodies such as:

  1. Mumbai Municipal Corporation

  2. Thane Municipal Corporation

  3. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

  4. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation

  5. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation

  6. Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation

  7. Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation

  8. Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation

  9. Panvel Municipal Corporation

  10. Nashik Municipal Corporation

  11. Malegaon Municipal Corporation

  12. Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Municipal Corporation

  13. Jalgaon Municipal Corporation

  14. Dhule Municipal Corporation

  15. Pune Municipal Corporation

  16. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

  17. Solapur Municipal Corporation

  18. Kolhapur Municipal Corporation

  19. Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation

  20. Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation

  21. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation

  22. Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation

  23. Parbhani Municipal Corporation

  24. Jalna Municipal Corporation

  25. Latur Municipal Corporation

  26. Amravati Municipal Corporation

  27. Akola Municipal Corporation

  28. Nagpur Municipal Corporation

  29. Chandrapur Municipal Corporation

It should be noted that the notification notes that the public holiday will also be available to registered voters of the poll-bound areas even if they are working outside the territorial limits of their voting jurisdictions.

It further extends to Government of India offices, semi-government offices, undertakings and banks, among others, in the notified areas.

BMC Election Stats

There has been a more than 25% drop in the number of candidates in the fray for the January 15 elections to the BMC, over the previous polls in 2017, but more women than men are in the ring this time around. A total of 1,700 candidates (879 women and 821 men) are vying for 227 seats in India's largest and richest civic body. Notably, there is no transgender candidate in the fray this time.

The number of contestants in 2026 marks a decline of 25.27 per cent from the 2,275 candidates who fought the civic polls in February 2017. At that time, a total of 1,190 males, 1,084 females and one transgender candidate had contested the elections.

