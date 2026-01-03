Business NewsAssembly Elections 2026Maharashtra Civic Polls: 68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed, Including 44 Of BJP
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Civic Polls: 68 Mahayuti Candidates Elected Unopposed, Including 44 Of BJP

This includes 44 of the BJP, with the highest number being from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district, followed by Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar.

03 Jan 2026, 09:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a public meeting for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a public meeting for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The BJP and its Mahayuti allies have won 68 seats unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls, voting for which will be held on January 15.

Across the state, as many as 68 candidates from the BJP and the Mahayuti have been elected unopposed, reflecting the party's growing strength in urban local bodies, BJP leader Keshav Upadhye said on Friday.

This includes 44 of the BJP, with the highest number being from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district, followed by Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has seen 22 of its candidates getting elected unopposed, while the figure is two for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

BJP leaders attributed the trend to the popularity of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and what they described as the successful electoral strategy of state unit president Ravindra Chavan.

These have helped the BJP emerge as a dominant force not only in municipal councils but also in major municipal corporations, the leaders added.

ALSO READ

After Nomination Withdrawal Deadline Ends, 649 Candidates In Fray For Jan 15 Thane Polls
Opinion
After Nomination Withdrawal Deadline Ends, 649 Candidates In Fray For Jan 15 Thane Polls
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT