Maharashtra Polls: Closer Look At Key Mumbai Seats As Shinde, Thackeray Battle For Shiv Sena Legacy

The Maharashtra Assembly election will serve as a critical test for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena after splitting from Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and claiming the Shiv Sena title.

The stakes are particularly high in Mumbai’s 36-seat Metropolitan Region and the Thane-Konkan belt, where the undivided Shiv Sena previously enjoyed significant influence. These regions will be battlegrounds, holding 75 out of the total 288 Assembly seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has partnered with Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and is set to contest 34 seats in Mumbai, with the BJP taking 18 and Shinde's faction 16, leaving two seats to Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has its sights set on reestablishing control over its traditional strongholds in the region, with Thackeray's faction running on 22 seats and Congress on 11. The NCP (Sharad Pawar) will field candidates for two seats, with one additional seat allocated to the Samajwadi Party.

As a further wildcard, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has fielded 25 candidates in Mumbai, threatening to divide Marathi votes between both alliances.

In 2019, the BJP and undivided Shiv Sena had won 56 of the 75 seats in Thane and Konkan, propelling the NDA to 161 seats statewide. This time, however, the divided Shiv Sena factions and the NCP splits have set the stage for an intense, closely watched race that will ultimately test public perception, and determine the true claimant to the Shiv Sena legacy.