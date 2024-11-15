Maharashtra Elections: Mumbai's Real Estate Tycoons Parag Shah, Mangal Lodha Among Richest Candidates

In Maharashtra's hotly-contested assembly elections next week, the political fate of two real estate tycoons from the Bharatiya Janata Party will be decided by voters.

Parag Shah and Mangal Prabhat Lodha are two of the richest candidates in fray for the Nov. 20 assembly polls. Both will be seeking re-election from their seats in Mumbai.

Here's all you need to know about Maharashtra's richest candidates: