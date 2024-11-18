Maharashtra Elections 2024: Here's How To Check Your Name On Voters' List Online
Polling for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on November 20. The state government has declared a holiday to ensure high voter turnout.
Voters across 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will exercise their right to choose elected representatives in the single-phase polling.
As crores of voters prepare to exercise their right to vote, it is important to first check the voters' list. Voters can check their names by accessing the official Voters' Service Portal. The portal provides services related to voter registration. Here's a look at how you can check online if your name is on the voters' list:
Steps To Search Details On The Voters' Service Portal
Go to the official website at voters.eci.gov.in
Click on the 'Search in Electoral Roll' option.
A new page will open. Choose between 'Search by Details', 'Search by EPIC Number' and 'Search by Mobile'.
Searching By Details
Select the 'Search by Details' option.
Enter details such as your name, father or husband's name, age or date of birth, gender, state, and district. Then click on the 'search' button.
If you are a registered voter, details such as polling station and constituency will show up at the bottom of the screen.
Searching By EPIC Number
EPIC stands for Electoral Photo Identification Card. The EPIC number is the numeric code written on the voter ID card. Voter ID Cards are issued by the Election Commission of India. It is mandatory to have a Voter ID card to cast one's vote in an election.
On the ECI's Voters' Service Portal, click on the 'Search by EPIC Number' option.
You will be prompted to fill in your EPIC number and State
Once you have filled in the details, enter the captcha and click 'search'.
If you are a registered voter, details such as polling station and constituency will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.
Searching By Mobile
Select the option 'Search by Mobile'.
Select your state, and language, and enter your registered mobile number.
Enter the captcha and click on the 'send OTP' option.
Enter the OTP received and click on ‘search' to access the voting list and search your name.
If your name doesn't appear on the list, verify the details or EPIC number entered for errors. Alternatively, contact local election officials for assistance. The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 23, and the results will be announced the same day.