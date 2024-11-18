Maharashtra Elections 2024: Here's How To Check Your Name On Voters' List Online

Polling for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on November 20. The state government has declared a holiday to ensure high voter turnout.

Voters across 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will exercise their right to choose elected representatives in the single-phase polling.

As crores of voters prepare to exercise their right to vote, it is important to first check the voters' list. Voters can check their names by accessing the official Voters' Service Portal. The portal provides services related to voter registration. Here's a look at how you can check online if your name is on the voters' list: