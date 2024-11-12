NDTV ProfitAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Constituency List, Total Voters And More
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Constituency List, Total Voters And More

Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters of which 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years.

12 Nov 2024, 02:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)</p></div>
(Photo source: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)

The assembly elections in Maharashtra are set to take place this month in a single phase. There are 288 assembly seats in the state for which voting will take place on November 20.

From key dates to important numbers and more, here's is all you need to know about the Maharashtra Assembly Elections:

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Key Parties

The political landscape in the state currently features two major alliances: the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and the Indian National Congress; and the Mahayuti Alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction under Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Election 2024 Voting And Result Dates

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on Nov. 20, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on Nov. 23.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Schedule

The ECI outlined the following key dates for the election process:

  • Gazette Notification date: Oct. 22

  • Last date for nominations: Oct. 29

  • Scrutiny of nominations: Oct. 30

  • Last date for withdrawal of candidature: Nov. 4

  • Date of poll: Nov. 20

  • Counting of votes: Nov. 23

  • Completion of the election process: Nov. 25

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Constituency List

The election will cover 288 constituencies. Here’s the list:

  1. Akkalkuwa (ST)

  2. Shahada (ST)

  3. Nandurbar (ST)

  4. Nawapur (ST)

  5. Sakri (ST)

  6. Dhule Rural

  7. Dhule City

  8. Sindkheda

  9. Shirpur (ST)

  10. Chopda (ST)

  11. Raver

  12. Bhusawal (SC)

  13. Jalgaon City

  14. Jalgaon Rural

  15. Amalner

  16. Erandol

  17. Chalisgaon

  18. Pachora

  19. Jamner

  20. Muktainagar

  21. Malkapur

  22. Buldhana

  23. Chikhli

  24. Sindkhed Raja

  25. Mehkar (SC)

  26. Khamgaon

  27. Jalgaon (Jamod)

  28. Akot

  29. Balapur

  30. Akola West

  31. Akola East

  32. Murtizapur (SC)

  33. Risod

  34. Washim (SC)

  35. Karanja

  36. Dhamangaon Railway

  37. Badnera

  38. Amravati

  39. Teosa

  40. Daryapur (SC)

  41. Melghat (ST)

  42. Achalpur

  43. Morshi

  44. Arvi

  45. Deoli

  46. Hinganghat

  47. Wardha

  48. Katol

  49. Savner

  50. Hingna

  51. Umred (SC)

  52. Nagpur South West

  53. Nagpur South

  54. Nagpur East

  55. Nagpur Central

  56. Nagpur West

  57. Nagpur North (SC)

  58. Kamthi

  59. Ramtek

  60. Tumsar

  61. Bhandara (SC)

  62. Sakoli

  63. Arjuni Morgaon (SC)

  64. Tirora

  65. Gondiya

  66. Amgaon (ST)

  67. Armori (ST)

  68. Gadchiroli (ST)

  69. Aheri (ST)

  70. Rajura

  71. Chandrapur (SC)

  72. Ballarpur

  73. Brahmapuri

  74. Chimur

  75. Warora

  76. Wani

  77. Ralegaon (ST)

  78. Yavatmal

  79. Digras

  80. Arni (ST)

  81. Pusad

  82. Umarkhed (SC)

  83. Kinwat

  84. Hadgaon

  85. Bhokar

  86. Nanded North

  87. Nanded South

  88. Loha

  89. Naigaon

  90. Deglur (SC)

  91. Mukhed

  92. Basmath

  93. Kalamnuri

  94. Hingoli

  95. Jintur

  96. Parbhani

  97. Gangakhed

  98. Pathri

  99. Partur

  100. Ghansawangi

  101. Jalna

  102. Badnapur (SC)

  103. Bhokardan

  104. Sillod

  105. Kannad

  106. Phulambri

  107. Aurangabad Central

  108. Aurangabad West (SC)

  109. Aurangabad East

  110. Paithan

  111. Gangapur

  112. Vaijapur

  113. Nandgaon

  114. Malegaon Central

  115. Malegaon Outer

  116. Baglan (ST)

  117. Kalwan (ST)

  118. Chandvad

  119. Yevla

  120. Sinnar

  121. Niphad

  122. Dindori (ST)

  123. Nashik East

  124. Nashik Central

  125. Nashik West

  126. Deolali (SC)

  127. Igatpuri (ST)

  128. Dahanu (ST)

  129. Vikramgad (ST)

  130. Palghar (ST)

  131. Boisar (ST)

  132. Nalasopara

  133. Vasai

  134. Bhiwandi Rural (ST)

  135. Shahapur (ST)

  136. Bhiwandi West

  137. Bhiwandi East

  138. Kalyan West

  139. Murbad

  140. Ambernath (SC)

  141. Ulhasnagar

  142. Kalyan East

  143. Dombivali

  144. Kalyan Rural

  145. Mira Bhayandar

  146. Ovala Majiwada

  147. Kopri Pachpakhadi

  148. Thane

  149. Mumbra Kalwa

  150. Airoli

  151. Belapur

  152. Borivali

  153. Dahisar

  154. Magathane

  155. Mulund

  156. Vikhroli

  157. Bhandup West

  158. Jogeshwari East

  159. Dindoshi

  160. Kandivali East

  161. Charkop

  162. Malad West

  163. Goregaon

  164. Versova

  165. Andheri West

  166. Andheri East

  167. Vile Parle

  168. Chandivali

  169. Ghatkopar West

  170. Ghatkopar East

  171. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

  172. Anushakti Nagar

  173. Chembur

  174. Kurla (SC)

  175. Kalina

  176. Vandre East

  177. Vandre West

  178. Dharavi (SC)

  179. Sion Koliwada

  180. Wadala

  181. Mahim

  182. Worli

  183. Shivadi

  184. Byculla

  185. Malabar Hill

  186. Mumbadevi

  187. Colaba

  188. Panvel

  189. Karjat

  190. Uran

  191. Pen

  192. Alibag

  193. Shrivardhan

  194. Mahad

  195. Junnar

  196. Ambegaon

  197. Khed Alandi

  198. Shirur

  199. Daund

  200. Indapur

  201. Baramati

  202. Purandar

  203. Bhor

  204. Maval

  205. Chinchwad

  206. Pimpri (SC)

  207. Bhosari

  208. Vadgaon Sheri

  209. Shivajinagar

  210. Kothrud

  211. Khadakwasala

  212. Parvati

  213. Hadapsar

  214. Pune Cantonment (SC)

  215. Kasba Peth

  216. Akole (ST)

  217. Sangamner

  218. Shirdi

  219. Kopargaon

  220. Shrirampur (SC)

  221. Nevasa

  222. Shevgaon

  223. Rahuri

  224. Parner

  225. Ahmednagar City

  226. Shrigonda

  227. Karjat Jamkhed

  228. Georai

  229. Majalgaon

  230. Beed

  231. Ashti

  232. Kaij (SC)

  233. Parli

  234. Latur Rural

  235. Latur City

  236. Ahmadpur

  237. Udgir (SC)

  238. Nilanga

  239. Ausa

  240. Umarga (SC)

  241. Tuljapur

  242. Osmanabad

  243. Paranda

  244. Karmala

  245. Madha

  246. Barshi

  247. Mohol (SC)

  248. Solapur City North

  249. Solapur City Central

  250. Akkalkot

  251. Solapur South

  252. Pandharpur

  253. Sangole

  254. Malshiras (SC)

  255. Phaltan (SC)

  256. Wai

  257. Koregaon

  258. Man

  259. Karad North

  260. Karad South

  261. Patan

  262. Satara

  263. Dapoli

  264. Guhagar

  265. Chiplun

  266. Ratnagiri

  267. Rajapur

  268. Kankavli

  269. Kudal

  270. Sawantwadi

  271. Chandgad

  272. Radhanagari

  273. Kagal

  274. Kolhapur South

  275. Karvir

  276. Kolhapur North

  277. Shahuwadi

  278. Hatkanangle (SC)

  279. Ichalkaranji

  280. Shirol

  281. Miraj (SC)

  282. Sangli

  283. Islampur

  284. Shirala

  285. Palus-Kadegaon

  286. Khanapur

  287. Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal

  288. Jat

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Voters

Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters of which 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years, an Election Commission (EC) official said earlier this month, citing updated electoral rolls.

As per the electoral rolls updated on October 30, the state has 9,70,25,119 voters, including 5,00,22,739 men and 4,49,96,279 women. The state has 6,101 transgender voters, 6.41 lakh divyang (persons with disabilities) and 1.16 lakh service electors, said Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Total Candidates

According to figures provided by the poll body, there are 4,140 candidates in the fray for the total 288 assembly seats. The Shahada seat in Nandurbar district has only three candidates -- the lowest -- while Nanded North has 33 contestants -- the highest.

(With PTI inputs)

