Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Constituency List, Total Voters And More
Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters of which 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years.
The assembly elections in Maharashtra are set to take place this month in a single phase. There are 288 assembly seats in the state for which voting will take place on November 20.
From key dates to important numbers and more, here's is all you need to know about the Maharashtra Assembly Elections:
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Key Parties
The political landscape in the state currently features two major alliances: the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and the Indian National Congress; and the Mahayuti Alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction under Ajit Pawar.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra’s Industrial Revival — Hitesh Jain On Why The State Is Not Losing Ground To Gujarat
Maharashtra Election 2024 Voting And Result Dates
Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on Nov. 20, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on Nov. 23.
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Schedule
The ECI outlined the following key dates for the election process:
Gazette Notification date: Oct. 22
Last date for nominations: Oct. 29
Scrutiny of nominations: Oct. 30
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: Nov. 4
Date of poll: Nov. 20
Counting of votes: Nov. 23
Completion of the election process: Nov. 25
Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assembly of #Maharashtra,2024 to be held in a single phase.— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 15, 2024
Details in imagesð#MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 #ECI #Schedule pic.twitter.com/XF4FXebtJR
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Constituency List
The election will cover 288 constituencies. Here’s the list:
Akkalkuwa (ST)
Shahada (ST)
Nandurbar (ST)
Nawapur (ST)
Sakri (ST)
Dhule Rural
Dhule City
Sindkheda
Shirpur (ST)
Chopda (ST)
Raver
Bhusawal (SC)
Jalgaon City
Jalgaon Rural
Amalner
Erandol
Chalisgaon
Pachora
Jamner
Muktainagar
Malkapur
Buldhana
Chikhli
Sindkhed Raja
Mehkar (SC)
Khamgaon
Jalgaon (Jamod)
Akot
Balapur
Akola West
Akola East
Murtizapur (SC)
Risod
Washim (SC)
Karanja
Dhamangaon Railway
Badnera
Amravati
Teosa
Daryapur (SC)
Melghat (ST)
Achalpur
Morshi
Arvi
Deoli
Hinganghat
Wardha
Katol
Savner
Hingna
Umred (SC)
Nagpur South West
Nagpur South
Nagpur East
Nagpur Central
Nagpur West
Nagpur North (SC)
Kamthi
Ramtek
Tumsar
Bhandara (SC)
Sakoli
Arjuni Morgaon (SC)
Tirora
Gondiya
Amgaon (ST)
Armori (ST)
Gadchiroli (ST)
Aheri (ST)
Rajura
Chandrapur (SC)
Ballarpur
Brahmapuri
Chimur
Warora
Wani
Ralegaon (ST)
Yavatmal
Digras
Arni (ST)
Pusad
Umarkhed (SC)
Kinwat
Hadgaon
Bhokar
Nanded North
Nanded South
Loha
Naigaon
Deglur (SC)
Mukhed
Basmath
Kalamnuri
Hingoli
Jintur
Parbhani
Gangakhed
Pathri
Partur
Ghansawangi
Jalna
Badnapur (SC)
Bhokardan
Sillod
Kannad
Phulambri
Aurangabad Central
Aurangabad West (SC)
Aurangabad East
Paithan
Gangapur
Vaijapur
Nandgaon
Malegaon Central
Malegaon Outer
Baglan (ST)
Kalwan (ST)
Chandvad
Yevla
Sinnar
Niphad
Dindori (ST)
Nashik East
Nashik Central
Nashik West
Deolali (SC)
Igatpuri (ST)
Dahanu (ST)
Vikramgad (ST)
Palghar (ST)
Boisar (ST)
Nalasopara
Vasai
Bhiwandi Rural (ST)
Shahapur (ST)
Bhiwandi West
Bhiwandi East
Kalyan West
Murbad
Ambernath (SC)
Ulhasnagar
Kalyan East
Dombivali
Kalyan Rural
Mira Bhayandar
Ovala Majiwada
Kopri Pachpakhadi
Thane
Mumbra Kalwa
Airoli
Belapur
Borivali
Dahisar
Magathane
Mulund
Vikhroli
Bhandup West
Jogeshwari East
Dindoshi
Kandivali East
Charkop
Malad West
Goregaon
Versova
Andheri West
Andheri East
Vile Parle
Chandivali
Ghatkopar West
Ghatkopar East
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar
Anushakti Nagar
Chembur
Kurla (SC)
Kalina
Vandre East
Vandre West
Dharavi (SC)
Sion Koliwada
Wadala
Mahim
Worli
Shivadi
Byculla
Malabar Hill
Mumbadevi
Colaba
Panvel
Karjat
Uran
Pen
Alibag
Shrivardhan
Mahad
Junnar
Ambegaon
Khed Alandi
Shirur
Daund
Indapur
Baramati
Purandar
Bhor
Maval
Chinchwad
Pimpri (SC)
Bhosari
Vadgaon Sheri
Shivajinagar
Kothrud
Khadakwasala
Parvati
Hadapsar
Pune Cantonment (SC)
Kasba Peth
Akole (ST)
Sangamner
Shirdi
Kopargaon
Shrirampur (SC)
Nevasa
Shevgaon
Rahuri
Parner
Ahmednagar City
Shrigonda
Karjat Jamkhed
Georai
Majalgaon
Beed
Ashti
Kaij (SC)
Parli
Latur Rural
Latur City
Ahmadpur
Udgir (SC)
Nilanga
Ausa
Umarga (SC)
Tuljapur
Osmanabad
Paranda
Karmala
Madha
Barshi
Mohol (SC)
Solapur City North
Solapur City Central
Akkalkot
Solapur South
Pandharpur
Sangole
Malshiras (SC)
Phaltan (SC)
Wai
Koregaon
Man
Karad North
Karad South
Patan
Satara
Dapoli
Guhagar
Chiplun
Ratnagiri
Rajapur
Kankavli
Kudal
Sawantwadi
Chandgad
Radhanagari
Kagal
Kolhapur South
Karvir
Kolhapur North
Shahuwadi
Hatkanangle (SC)
Ichalkaranji
Shirol
Miraj (SC)
Sangli
Islampur
Shirala
Palus-Kadegaon
Khanapur
Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal
Jat
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Voters
Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters of which 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years, an Election Commission (EC) official said earlier this month, citing updated electoral rolls.
As per the electoral rolls updated on October 30, the state has 9,70,25,119 voters, including 5,00,22,739 men and 4,49,96,279 women. The state has 6,101 transgender voters, 6.41 lakh divyang (persons with disabilities) and 1.16 lakh service electors, said Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Total Candidates
According to figures provided by the poll body, there are 4,140 candidates in the fray for the total 288 assembly seats. The Shahada seat in Nandurbar district has only three candidates -- the lowest -- while Nanded North has 33 contestants -- the highest.
ALSO READ
BJP's Maharashtra Election Manifesto Promises Rs 2,100 Under Ladki Bahin Yojana, 1 Lakh Jobs, AI Hub
(With PTI inputs)