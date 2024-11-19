Mumbai Metro To Run Extended Services For Assembly Elections; Check Timings

Maharashtra will conduct elections for all 288 assembly seats in a single phase on Nov. 20. In anticipation of the polls, the state government has issued a series of directives regarding the operation of various institutions and services on election day.

Public transport will continue to operate on the day, with services like the Metro and BEST buses in Mumbai running until midnight. Emergency services, including hospitals, medicine shops, and ambulance services, will remain open throughout the day, to ensure uninterrupted healthcare support. While public and private sector banks will be closed on election day, online banking and ATM services will still be available for the public.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and other academic establishments, will remain closed. The stock exchanges in Mumbai, namely the NSE and BSE, will also be closed, meaning no trading will occur on that day.

Additionally, except for government offices, all employees in Mumbai will be granted paid leave to cast their votes, as stated in a notification from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Emergency workers, on the other hand, will be given a four-hour window to vote.

Liquor shops across Maharashtra will remain closed on Nov. 20 due to the elections, in line with the directives issued by the state authorities.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are shaping up to be a major contest between two political alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena (led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and BJP, will face off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which consists of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress. The results of the elections will be announced on Nov. 23.