Madhepura Assembly Election Results 2025: Kavita Kumari Saha Vs. Chandra Shekhar — Who's Winning?
Madhepura has never elected a non-Yadav candidate to the Assembly since 1957, making it a seat where caste loyalty plays an exceptionally decisive role.
The Madhepura Assembly constituency (Constituency No. 71) is setting the stage for a classic confrontation between the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the two most powerful forces in Bihar's Kosi region politics.
This General category seat is historically defined by the dominance of the Yadav community and has been a reliable RJD stronghold in recent Assembly polls.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The seat is overwhelmingly influenced by Yadav voters, who constitute nearly 32% of the electorate, and this solid base explains the long-running dominance of RJD and other Yadav leaders.
Scheduled Caste voters make up for the second largest community, and the Muslim community accounts for the third largest community.
In the 2020 Assembly Election, RJD's Chandra Shekhar (the incumbent in 2025) won by a margin of 15,072 votes, successfully defeating JD(U)'s Nikhil Mandal.