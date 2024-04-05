Lok Sabha Polls: Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Doesn't Have Car But Owns Vintage Bike

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar does not own a car. However, he has a single vintage two-wheeler — a 1942 model red Indian Scout, which he purchased in 1994 for Rs 10,000.

The minister of state for electronics and information technology filed his nomination from Thiruvananthapuram for the Lok Sabha election.

Chandrasekhar's taxable income decreased significantly, plummeting from Rs 10.8 crore in the financial year 2018–19 to approximately Rs 5.6 lakh in 2022–23, according to the disclosures he made while filing his nomination.

In the past five fiscals, his declared incomes were as follows: Rs 10.8 crore in 2018–19, Rs 4.5 crore in 2019–20, Rs 17.5 lakh in 2020–21, Rs 680 in 2021–22, and Rs 5.59 lakh in 2022-23.