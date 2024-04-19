Lok Sabha Election 2024: Supriya Sule Owes Rs 35 Lakh To Family Opponent Sunetra Pawar

The total moveable and immovable assets of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule's family stand at Rs 166.5 crore, but she owes sister-in-law-turned-rival Sunetra Pawar Rs 35 lakh, according to an affidavit filed as part of her nomination for the Lok Sabha election. Sharad Pawar's daughter will contest against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, for the Baramati seat in Maharashtra that will go to the polls on May 7.

In the highly anticipated electoral showdown for Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat, all eyes are on the fierce competition between the contenders seeking to claim victory in the Pawar family's long-held stronghold. Despite the competitive spirit, recent disclosures in their nomination forms shed light on an intriguing financial interplay between the two candidates.

Sule's affidavit reveals that she has received a loan of Rs 35 lakh from Sunetra Pawar. Sule has also borrowed Rs 20 lakh from Parth Pawar, son of Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar. In total, the three-time Lok Sabha member has borrowed Rs 55 lakh.

Sule and her husband, Sadanand Sule, own property worth more than Rs 150 crore, with investments only in India. Interestingly, the Sule family does not own any vehicles. She has a good deal of investments in equity market as well. Her total investment in overseas assets stand at Rs 3.6 crore, with investments that include overseas shares, MFs, ETFs, etc.